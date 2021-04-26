Vijay Sethupathi says as Katrina Kaif caught COVID 19, shoot was called off; Sriram Raghavan's next postponed

Katrina Kaif had tested positive for COVID-19 and so, the makers of Sriram Raghavan's upcoming directorial had to postpone the shoot.

As Pinkvilla earlier reported, and Vijay Sethupathi's untitled film was supposed to start by April-end. However, Katrina Kaif had tested positive for COVID-19 and so, the makers of Sriram Raghavan's upcoming directorial had to postpone the shoot. The first schedule of the film was set to take place in Mumbai. Also, amidst the rise in the COVID-19 cases in the country, the makers decided to call off the shoot.

Talking about the same, Vijay told Spotboye, "We were supposed to start shooting from April 15. But Katrina caught Corona. So, the shooting schedule has been called off. My web series with Raj-DK was also scheduled to begin at the end of May. I don’t know what will happen now." He further added, "We are taking utmost precaution here. In Mumbai, I don’t know what is happening." Well, the makers of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer are looking forward to kickstart the shoot soon.

Meanwhile, the Super Deluxe actor has teamed up with National Award-winning filmmaker, Vetri Maaran on his next film titled Vidhuthalai. As earlier we revealed, Vidhuthalai will be a strong content-driven film with a screenplay laced with an edge of the seat thriller.

The upcoming Vijay Sethupathi starrer is produced by leading South Giant, Elred Kumar’s production house, RS Infotainment.

Credits :SpotboyE

Share your comment ×