Vijay Sethupathi set to host MasterChef Tamil; Actor charges a whopping remuneration?

Kollywood's Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi is set to turn host for the upcoming TV show, Masterchef Tamil. The Master actor is super excited to be a part of the maiden season of the reality show's Tamil version. Reportedly, he is charging a whopping remuneration to be a part of the show as a host. However, there is no official word regarding the same. Meanwhile, fans are super excited as well to catch their favourite star in a new avatar on the small screen.

The makers recently released Masterchef Tamil's promo featuring Vijay Sethupathi. The promo shows him tasting food and even washing vessels. The audience is going to enjoy watching their favourite actor as a host. In a recent interview, Vijay Sethupathi stated that he does not accept offers of movies and shows for the money. Masterchef will help him to connect with more people and bring unsung heroes into the limelight. To note, he is already a part of the television show, Namma Oru Hero for two years.

MasterChef Tamil will air on Sun TV and the makers are yet to announce the date and premiere time.

Vijay Sethupathi meanwhile has a lot of projects in the kitty. He is reportedly also set to join the cast of Kamal Haasan and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram.

He has also has teamed up with National Award-winning filmmaker Vetri Maaran for his next film titled Vidhuthalai. The Super Deluxe actor has also shot the first schedule of Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni.

