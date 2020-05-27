Vijay Sethupathi to share screen space with Sathyaraj in director KS Ravikumar's upcoming venture?

Now, the latest news update about the Vikram Vedha actor featuring alongside south Sathyaraj in director KS Ravikumar's upcoming venture has generated a lot of curiosity among the audience members.

The Super Deluxe actor Vijay Sethupathi will reportedly share screen space with south actor Sathyaraj in a film by well-known director KS Ravikumar. The director reportedly will be making a return to the Tamil film industry after a gap of six years. RB Choudary will be backing the project by KS Ravikumar which will have Vijay Sethupathi and Sathyaraj in key roles. The southern actor Vijay Sethupathi will be seen next in the Thalapathy Vijay starrer titled Master. This film will feature Sanga Thamizhan actor Vijay Sethupathi will be playing a brutal and ruthless villain, who will lock horns with the lead actor Thalapathy Vijay.

Now, the latest news update about the Vikram Vedha actor featuring alongside south Sathyaraj in director KS Ravikumar's upcoming venture has generated a lot of curiosity among the audience members and fans of the south star Vijay Sethupathi. The film Master is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The director is known for his super hit film Kaithi starring Karthi. Now, there are a lot of expectations from the director to deliver yet another blockbuster with the upcoming film Master. The film with Master with Thalapathy Vijay in the lead was expected to hit the theatres in the month of April.

But, due to the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, the makers of the much-awaited flick Master, have pushed the release of their film. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting to watch Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi create magic on the big screen.

(ALSO READ: Trivikram Srinivas to collaborate with Prabhas for his next?)

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×