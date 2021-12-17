Vijay Sethupathi shares a glimpse from his photoshoot and looks every bit interesting
Advertisement
Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi has shared an interesting video from his latest photoshoot. His Instagram post was accompanied with the caption, “Photoshoot … Coming Soon…” The video shows the Famous Lover actor in a unique attire. The 10 seconds clip has photographer Ram Chandran clicking Vijay Sethupathi in a never-before-seen look. The post has been very well received by the actor’s fans, who stormed the comments section with heart emoticons.
Vijay Sethupati has two prominent projects lined up for release in 2022. First, the actor will be a part of romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Penned and helmed by director Vignesh Shivan, the project has been financed by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio. The movie also features actresses Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as female leads and is likely to be out in theatres in February 2022. Anirudh Ravichander has given music for the venture.
Check out the post below:
The actor will also star in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next film, Vikram. The action thriller will feature an ensemble cast including Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das will be essaying supporting roles in the flick. The soundtrack of the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander and the cinematography has been taken care of by Girish Gangadharan. The film, which is not a sequel to the 1986 film of the same name, is slated to hit the silver screens on 31 March 2022.
Advertisement
Credits: Vijay Sethupathi Instagram
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!