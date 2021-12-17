Vijay Sethupathi shares a glimpse from his photoshoot and looks every bit interesting

Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi has shared an interesting video from his latest photoshoot. His Instagram post was accompanied with the caption, “Photoshoot … Coming Soon…” The video shows the Famous Lover actor in a unique attire. The 10 seconds clip has photographer Ram Chandran clicking Vijay Sethupathi in a never-before-seen look. The post has been very well received by the actor’s fans, who stormed the comments section with heart emoticons.

Vijay Sethupati has two prominent projects lined up for release in 2022. First, the actor will be a part of romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Penned and helmed by director Vignesh Shivan, the project has been financed by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio. The movie also features actresses Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as female leads and is likely to be out in theatres in February 2022. Anirudh Ravichander has given music for the venture.

