Vijay Sethupathi shares glimpses from the mahurat pooja of Hansika Motwani’s next; PICS

Star Vijay Sethupathi attended the puja ceremony of a new venture in Chennai today. The project stars Hansika Motwani as the lead. The Vikram actor was seen giving a clap for the mahurat shot as Hansika Motwani faced the camera in peach ethnic wear. The cast and crew also look all set for the new beginning. The Tamil star shared some pictures from the event on his social media handle.

Director Vijay Chander is all set to produce the film. It will mark the debut project by the production house Film Works. The filmmaker even shared a tweet about the same. The filmmaker wrote, “New beginning in production film works ⁦@VijaySethuOffl sir..no words love u lot for making this day memorable @theVcreations sir ur blessing means a lot #ravikumar sir thanks a lot @ihansika⁩ thanks for ur support again the journey starts”.

The latest venture will be jointly directed by Sabari Gireesan and Guru Saravanan. Vijay Sethupathi, Kalaipuli S Thanu, KS Ravikumar, including others were present at the event as special guests. Filming for this movie is likely to begin soon.