Vijay Sethupathi shares glimpses from the mahurat pooja of Hansika Motwani’s next; PICS
Star Vijay Sethupathi attended the puja ceremony of a new venture in Chennai today. The project stars Hansika Motwani as the lead. The Vikram actor was seen giving a clap for the mahurat shot as Hansika Motwani faced the camera in peach ethnic wear. The cast and crew also look all set for the new beginning. The Tamil star shared some pictures from the event on his social media handle.
Director Vijay Chander is all set to produce the film. It will mark the debut project by the production house Film Works. The filmmaker even shared a tweet about the same. The filmmaker wrote, “New beginning in production film works @VijaySethuOffl sir..no words love u lot for making this day memorable @theVcreations sir ur blessing means a lot #ravikumar sir thanks a lot @ihansika thanks for ur support again the journey starts”.
The latest venture will be jointly directed by Sabari Gireesan and Guru Saravanan. Vijay Sethupathi, Kalaipuli S Thanu, KS Ravikumar, including others were present at the event as special guests. Filming for this movie is likely to begin soon.
On the work front, Vijay Sethupathi will work alongside Kamal Haasan in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram. Vikram is slated to hit the silver screens on 31 March. He will also play the lead in Vignesh Shivan’s directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be playing the lead in this much-awaited film. The Tamil romantic comedy will have a grand theatrical release on April 28.
