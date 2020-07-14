Vijay Sethupathi shares an important note about plasma donation; Says empathy is a need of the hour

Now, the makkal selvan of the south film industry has shared a crucial message on his Twitter account about plasma donation to save the lives of the people who have got infected by COVID 19.

The southern actor Vijay Sethupathi who is fondly known as makkal selvan by his fans and followers shared a crucial message on his Twitter account. The Super Deluxe star wrote, "Happy to announce plasma donation program initiated by @drhakkim and Uyir Thuli Trichy. Kindness & empathy is the major need of the hour, if you are a #coronasurvivor please help the doctors fight corona by donating plasma.

Be a reason a family survives #donateplasma." Now, the Master actor has been making sure that he urges fans to be more careful and to stay indoors as the COVID 19 situation gets more serious. The number of COVID 19 cases has been rising steadily in the country. Various Indian states has been relaxing the COVID 19 lockdown rules in order to kick start the economy which took a hit during the Coronavirus lockdown. Many celebrities to have urged the people to stay safe and follow all the safety measure issued by the government.

Happy to announce plasma donation program initiated by @drhakkim and Uyir Thuli Trichy. Kindness & empathy is the major need of the hour, if you are a #coronasurvivor please help the doctors fight corona by donating plasma. Be a reason a family survives #donateplasma pic.twitter.com/rJNb9qsGcl — VijaySethupathi (@VijaySethuOffl) July 14, 2020

Now, the makkal selvan of the south film industry has also shared an important note about plasma donation to save the lives of the people who have got infected by the COVID 19. The southern star states how it is crucial for those who have survived COVID 19 to come forward and to donate plasma which would be very helpful in saving the lives of those who have been infected.

