Vijay Sethupathi & Shruti Haasan's Laabam release to clash with Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii on September 9, 10

Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan starrer Laabam is one of the most-awaited Tamil films. Today, it has been announced that the film will be released in theatres on September 9, 2021. Laabam will be clashing with and Arvind Swami’s Thalaivii, which is scheduled to release on September 10.

This announcement was made with a new poster featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan sitting on a tractor with others. Laabam has been delayed for a long time, although it wrapped up shoot a long time ago due to the pandemic. Now, as the Tamil Nadu government has now allowed theatres to function with 50% occupancy, the film unit has opted for a theatrical release. Check out the new poster here:

Laabam is a socio-political film, helmed by National Award-winning director SP Jhananathan who passed away earlier in March this year, due to a cardiac arrest. Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of a social activist, resisting the exploitation of a capitalist, The movie also features Sai Dhanshika and Kalaiyarasan in pivotal roles. is produced by Vijay Sethupathi Productions in association with 7 C S Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii will tell the story of Jayalalithaa, a politician and actress. Earlier, the film was supposed to hit the screens on April 23. However, due to the second wave of COVID 19, the release was postponed. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 10, 2021.