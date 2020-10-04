Vijay Sethupathi spills the beans about Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master and it will leave you totally thrilled

Vijay Sethupathi recently revealed some interesting details about Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master and it will leave you amazed.

Two biggest actors of South Indian film industry, Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay will be sharing the screenspace in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial titled, Master. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and fans can't wait to know what's in stores for them. Master was scheduled to release in April this year but due to global pandemic, the makers decided to postpone the release and are apparently waiting for cinema halls to reopen. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi recently revealed some interesting details about the film that will leave you amazed as well as totally excited for the film.

Sethupathi, during his recent media interaction, said the film is going to be a "Masterpiece" and it will surely meet audiences' expectations. Talking about his role as a villain in Master, he added, "Everyone has dirt within them. I am not sure if there is a way to get rid of the dirt for everyone, by when one acts as a villain, there is a way of bringing that dirt out. I play a ruthless gangster, but I thoroughly enjoyed it." It is going to be a surprise package for the audience who are waiting for the biggest onscreen face-off between Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing two different roles, one will have backstory and other in flashback.

Petta actress Malavika Mohanan will be seen in the female lead role while Nassar, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, VJ Ramya, amongst others are also a part of the film.

Master is bankrolled by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators banner and music is given by Anirudh Ravichander. The major part of the film has been shot in Shivamogga, Karnataka and Chennai.

