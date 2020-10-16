Vijay Sethupathi to star alongside Nithya Menen in an upcoming Malayalam drama

The fans of actor Vijay Sethupathi are looking forward to seeing him as the lead in the upcoming Malayalam drama helmed by filmmaker Indu VS.

As per the latest news reports, the popular actor Vijay Sethupathi will feature in an upcoming Malayalam drama by director Indu VS. The filmmaker marks her debut in direction with the upcoming Vijay Sethupathi starrer. Interestingly, this film will mark the makkal selvan's second Malayalam film. The Master actor made his debut in Malayalam film industry with the film called Marconi Mathai. The 96 actor will star alongside the gorgeous actress Nithya Menen.

The fans and followers of the lead pair of the upcoming Indu VS directorial are eagerly looking forward to watching the pair on the big screen. The stunner Nithya Menen featured in Malayalam films like Kolaambi and Aaraam Thirukalpana. The Super Deluxe actor Vijay Sethupathi will also feature in the upcoming biopic on cricketer, Muttiah Muralitharan which is titled 800. The actor will be essaying the role of the cricketer in the highly anticipated biopic. Vijay Sethupathi will also feature in the much awaited film Master. This film features Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role.

The upcoming film Master is helmed by ace filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi fame. The makers had previously released the first look poster of the film. The makers also released Vijay Sethupathi's look from the Thalapathy Vijay starrer. The fans and audience members are eagerly looking forward to watching the film on the big screen. The fans and followers of the makkal selvan are looking forward to seeing him as the lead in the upcoming Malayalam drama helmed by Indu VS.

