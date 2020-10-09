Vijay Sethupathi to star in Maanagaram Hindi remake? Here's what director Santosh Sivan has to say

Reports state Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in for the project and will be lending his own voice for his role in Maanagaram Bollywood remake.

Filmmaker Santosh Sivan will reportedly be helming the Bollywood remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Maanagaram. Now according to the latest update about the film, Vijay Sethupathi is said to be a part of the film and reportedly has a crucial role in the Hindi remake of 2017's release, Maanagaram. Reports state Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in for the project and will be lending his own voice for his role. However, the makers are yet to make an official word regarding the same. Meanwhile, Santosh Sivan said that Vijay's role in the film is yet not confirmed. He was quoted saying, "It's not final yet. We will make an announcement once things get confirmed."

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey will play Sundeep Kishan's role in the Hindi remake of hit Tamil film Maanagaram. Well, nothing is yet made official. The makers are set to reveal the film's star cast soon. Directed by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, the original Tamil film features Sundeep Kishan, and Regina Cassandra in the lead roles, while Charle, Madhusudhan Rao, Munishkanth, and Vivek Prasanna were seen in supporting roles. The music for the film was composed by Javed Riaz.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master. Starring Vijay in the lead role, the film will reportedly hit screens in 2021. Produced by Xavier Britto under his home banner XB Film Creators, first few looks of the film have already set high expectations and moviegoers can't wait for the biggest onscreen face-off between Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the film. Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah star in the female lead roles.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :India Today

Share your comment ×