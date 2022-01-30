Vijay Sethupathi starrer Kadaisi Vivasayi gets a release date; Details inside

Well-known Tamil director Manikandan's eagerly-awaited film 'Kadaisi Vivasayi', featuring actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, will hit screens on February 11 this year.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi, popularly known as 'Makkal Selvan', and who plays the lead in 'Kadaisi Vivasayi', has co-produced the film.

His production house, Vijay Sethupathi Productions, through its twitter handle on Sunday announced, "The eagerly awaited 'Kadaisi Vivasayi' will hit the screens on February 11. Get ready!"

'Kadaisi Vivasayi' which in English means 'The Last Farmer', has been written, shot, directed and produced by Manikandan himself.

The film has been ready for release for quite some time now. In fact, the film, which has music by Ilaiyaraaja and art direction by Thota Tharani, was ready in December 2019 itself.

However, after that, the pandemic broke out and the film's release kept getting delayed. Now, the team has announced that the film will hit screens on February 11.

