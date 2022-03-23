Vijay Sethupathi starrer Maamanithan's release delayed yet again?

Numerous highly awaited projects in the South including RRR, Acharya and Bheemla Nayak have got multiple release dates, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. A similar fate is met by Vijay Sethupathi's family entertainer, Maamanithan.

Despite being ready for release for the last three years, Maamanithan makers finally agreed on May 6 to out the project. Now, the latest news is that the film's release date has been delayed once again. But, the makers have not conformed to this news.

This family drama is the fourth venture of Vijay Sethupathi with the National Award-winning director, Seenu Ramasamy. The outing specifically targets the family audience and its storyline attempts to explain the vivid struggles of a common middle-class family man. While the protagonist of the film, played by Vijay Sethupathi is shown to be an auto driver, his better half will be played by Gayathri Shankar.

Others who will be seen playing important role in the film are Guru Somasundaram, Shaji Chen, Jewel Mary, Anikha, Saravana Shakti, and also late actress KPAC Lalitha. Ilayaraja and his sons Karthik Raja and Yuvan Shankar Raja have jointly scored the music for the film. Yuvan Shankar Raja's YSR Productions has even financed the movie.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi is presently wrapping up the shoot for Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas. The actor will be sharing screen space with Katrina Kaif and Sanjay Kapoor in the film. He also has Kamal Haasan's Vikram in his kitty.

