Vijay Sethupathi talks about refusing to romance Krithi Shetty in DSP; says, ‘She is a little older than my son’

Vijay Sethupathi is gearing up his upcoming film Maharaja on June 14. Ahead of the film's release, the actor has hit the headlines for talking about refusing to romance Krithi Shetty in DSP. In an interview, Vijay said no to romancing the actress onscreen due to age.

Vijay Sethupathi opens up about refusing to romance Krithi Shetty

In a conversation with Behindwoods, the Jawan actor said, "I declined the offer of being paired opposite Krithi in the DSP movie. I played her father in Uppena, which the makers didn't know about.”

Vijay Sethupathi continued, “There's a scene in Uppena that Krithi was nervous about when we were shooting. I even asked her to think of me as her real father while we were shooting that.”

The actor further explained, “She is a little older than my son. I told them I couldn't do it."

For the unversed, Krithi was considered to play the female lead in the 2022 released movie DSP, directed by Ponram. However, the Vikram actor refused to work with her as he had played her father in Buchi Babu Sana's Telugu film Uppena earlier.

Later, Anukreethy Vas was roped in to play Vijay's love interest in the film.

However, this is not the first time that the actor has talked about refusing to play Krithi’s love interest in the film. Last year too, Sethupathi spoke openly to the press about requesting the makers to not cast the Bangarraju actress as the heroine.

Advertisement

Vijay shared, “The makers thought that Krithi Shetty would be good as the heroine in the film. When I received her photo, I immediately called the unit and told them I essayed her father in a recently released Telugu film.” “I can’t romantically approach her. So, please avoid her as a heroine,” the actor added.

More about Maharaja

Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, Maharaja stars Vijay Sethupathi, Mamta Mohandas, Abhirami, Anurag Kashyap, Bharathiraja, and Munshikanth among others key roles. Jagadish Palanisamy and Sudham Sundaram have bankrolled the film through Passion Studios.

According to IMDb, the plot of the film focuses on a barber who seeks vengeance after his home is burglarized, telling police his Lakshmi has been taken, leaving them uncertain if it's a person or object. Maharaja further delves into his quest to recover his Lakshmi. The film is set to be released on June 14.

ALSO READ: Excited about Ram Charan-Kiara Advani's Game Changer? Here's a MAJOR update on the political action thriller