Vijay Sethupathi in talks to play the lead role for web series based on life of Velupillai Prabakaran?

If media reports are to be believed, director AMR Ramesh, who is known for directing movies on popular political personalities, will be directing a web series based on the life of Velupillai Prabakaran, who is the leader of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). According to reports, the director is in talks with Vijay Sethupathi to play as Prabakaran. However, no official statement regarding this is made yet.

AMR Ramesh is known for his films based on the life of Sandalwood smuggler Veerappan and the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi. This comes after Vijay Sethupathi opted out of the upcoming biopic 800, which is based on the life of Srilankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan. After the makers of the film released the motion poster, he received backlash from the public and several celebrities requested Vijay Sethupathi to opt-out of the film. Now, this news about Prabakaran has come as an unexpected one.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi has a bunch of films in his kitty. He will be next seen in Thalapathy Vijay’s Master as the main antagonist. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, it is expected that the makers will announce the release date after theatres are reopened for the public. He is currently busy with the shooting of his yet to be titled film with . He also has in his pipeline, Laabam with Shruti Haasan, Tughlaq Durbar with Raashi Khanna, and Parthiban Radhakrishnan.

