Vijay Sethupathi teams up with Arumuga Kumar for his next; Formal ritual takes place at temple in Malaysia

Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most talented actors in the South film industry. He doesn't just to protagonist roles and explores in all ways. The actor is known for his finest performances as the antagonist, the father character, supporting roles, cameos, and more. Today, the actor announced his next project with director Arumugakumar. He is playing the titular role in the film.

Vijay Sethupathi has teamed up with director Arumuga Kumar for the second time. The actor and director previously collaborated in 2018 for a Tamil movie Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren. Bankrolled by 7Cs Entertainments, the new movie is yet to be titled. However, the film went on floors today with a formal puja that took place in Malaysia. The puja ceremony of Vijay Sethupathi starrer took place at a Temple in Ipoh, Malaysia.

Rukmini Maitra is the female lead of the film. Yogi Babu will be seen in a key role and music is composed by Justin Prabhakaran. More details about the film will be announced shortly. The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared a few pics from the puja ceremony in Malaysia. They wrote, With the blessings of the almighty, I have now begun work on my next film. Featuring the one and only #MakkalSelvan @VijaySethuOffl in the lead, music by @justin_tunes. The pooja was held at a temple in #Ipoh in Malaysia this Need all your bestwish.

Check out pics of Vijay Sethupathi's next film here:



Upcoming films

Vijay Sethupathi's long-delayed movie Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir finally hit the screens on May 19. Touted to be an intense drama, the film is directed by Venkata Krishna Roghnath. Sakthi Film Factory and Chandaraa Arts have jointly produced the film. Apart from this, the actor is also busy with his Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan and Merry Christmas with Katrina Kaif in the pipeline. In Jawan, directed by Atlee, he is playing the role of an antagonist.

ALSO READ: Pushpa 2: The Rule: Fahadh Faasil to return with vengeance, wraps up key schedule for Allu Arjun starrer