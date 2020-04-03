Vijay Sethupathi turns villain from a childhood friend to Thalapathy Vijay in Master? Find Out

The news report suggests that the Super Deluxe actor plays a friend who later turns into a foe for the lead star Thalapathy Vijay.

The latest update on the highly anticipated film Master is that Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay share a friendship gone sour. The news report suggests that the Super Deluxe actor plays a friend who later turns into a foe for the lead actor Thalapathy Vijay. There is no official word about this update but the fans are very excited to hear the latest news about Master. The south drama will see the Bigil actor play the lead. The first look of the film Master has already generated a lot of curiosity among the fans and film audience. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is one of the most awaited films from the south film industry.

The second look poster of Master features the lead star Thalapathy Vijay and the Vikram Vedha actor in an intense look. The fans gave the second look poster of Master a thundering response. The fans and followers of the lead star took to social media to share their excitement about the film. The makers had previously arranged an audio launch of the film. Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and other actors from the film were present at the event.

The makers were planning for a grand audio launch but due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus, the makers kept the event on a smaller scale. The songs of the film Master are turning out to be chartbusters among the fans and music lovers. The music direction of the southern drama Master is done by Anirudh Ravichander. Now, the fans are eagerly waiting for the film, which is expected to hit the big screen in the month of June.

