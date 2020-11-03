Vijay Sethupathi unveils the first look poster of his upcoming film with Nithya Menen

Vijay Sethupathi released the first look poster of his upcoming film called 19(1)(a) with Nithya Menen. This film will be helmed by director Indhu V S.

The makkal selvan of southern film industry, Vijay Sethupathi unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming film titled 19(1)(a) with actress Nithya Menen. The news reports further go on to state that the film with Vijay Sethupathi in the lead will be helmed by director Indhu V S. The news reports further add that the film will also feature actor Indrajith Sukumaran. Previously it was reported that the OK Kanmani actress will feature alongside the Super Deluxe actor Vijay Sethupathi. The actress Nithya Menen also shared the first look of the Indhu V S directorial on her Instagram handle. The actress further added in her post that the film will go on floors tomorrow.

Nithya Menen in her Instagram post wrote, "Announcing an exciting new film ! Going on floors tomorrow !!" 19 (1)(a) " with my talented debut director @indhusss and cast @actorvijaysethupathi @19_1_a @indrajith_s @actorindransAnnouncing an exciting new film! Going on floors tomorrow !! " 19 (1)(a) " with my talented debut director @indhusss and cast @actorvijaysethupathi @19_1_a @indrajith_s @actorindrans." Vijay Sethupathi also shared a post on his Instagram account. The Master actor wrote, "Here it is 19(1)(a) first look poster. @nithyamenen @indrajith_s @19_1_a #AntoJosephFilmCompany Written & Directed by @indhusss."

Check out the post

The fans and film audiences are ever excited about this film. The Vikram Vedha actor Vijay Sethupathi will feature in the upcoming film called Master. This film will feature southern actor Thalapathy Vijay in the lead. The film Master is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

(ALSO READ: Vijay Sethupathi to star alongside Nithya Menen in an upcoming Malayalam drama)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×