Vijay Sethupathi upset on being called 'Pan-India' star?

"No sir, I am an actor," Sethupathi reacted on being called a pan-Indian actor during his latest interview with Galatta Plus. "I am not comfortable with that pan-India statement. Sometimes that gives pressure also. I am just an actor and no need to put a label under it," he continued. Many South actors in the past, like Dulquer Salmaan and Prabhas, expressed that they are not a fan of the often-used term 'pan-India'.

Many actors like Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Vijay Sethupathi and Prabhas among others are being tagged as pan-India stars for their work in multiple film industries. Recently, Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi who will be seen soon in Raj and DK’s Hindi web series Farzi was addressed as a 'Pan-India' actor. However, he didn't like being called by the same tag.

Speaking to PTI, Dulquer, in a throwback interview had said, "The word pan-India really irks me. I just don't like hearing it. I love that there is so much exchange of talent happening in cinema, it's great, but we are one country. I don't think anyone says pan-America. I don't get it, even though they say it sweetly."

Meanwhile, during the interview for his web series Farzi, Vijay Sethupathi also shared about his weight loss transformation. "My old pictures. I used to have continuous shoots and I felt workouts are very boring. I don’t believe in dieting. I love tasty food and I feel if I don’t eat tasty food, my life won’t be at ease. But, in the past few years, I couldn’t use my body properly while performing. Some roles suit my body but then it was disturbing me so much. So, I thought ok. I don’t have the concept of six-pack abs. I just want to be flexible," said Vikram actor on his weight loss journey.

Jawan

Sethupathi will soon be seen sharing the screen space with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's film, Jawan. The film also has Nayanthara as the female lead. The makers have wrapped a major part of the film's shoot and are planning to release it in June 2023.

