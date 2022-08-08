Vijay Sethupathi wins the Best Actor award for ‘Maamanithan' at Indo-French International Film Festival

Vijay Sethupathi was recently given the Best Actor Award for his critically acclaimed Tamil drama, Maamanithan. He has managed to win hearts as the humble auto driver, who goes by the name of Radhakrishnan. The film follows his life as he aspired to give a better lifestyle to his family. The movie has also bagged the award for Best Picture. Sharing the exciting news, Maamanithan maker Seenu Ramasamy penned on Twitter, "Congratulations Vijay Sethupathi for Best Actor and Yuvan Shankar Raja for Best Picture. Thank you Indo-French International Film Festival.”

Financed by Yuvan Shankar Raja under his YSR Productions banner, the project further stars Gayathrie, K. P. A. C. Lalitha, Guru Somasundaram, and Shaji Chen in prominent roles, along with the rest. Now coming to the technical crew, M. Sukumar is the cinematographer for the flick and A. Seekar Prasad is the editor. Yuvan has provided the tunes for the film along with his father, Ilaiyaraaja.

Furthermore, Vijay Sethupathi will reportedly play the antagonist in the sequel of the blockbuster Pushpa franchise. Titled Pushpa: The Rise, he is likely to adopt a brutal avatar for his next. The reports suggest that the bad guy will destroy the empire built by Allu Arjun aka Pushpa Raj in the film. He will team up with Fahadh Faasil's character Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat to succeed in his mission.

He will also share the screen with Katrina Kaif in Sriram Raghavan's directorial Merry Christmas. Over and above this, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Vijay Sethupathi has been approached for an important role in Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

