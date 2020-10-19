Vijay Sethupathi's 800 Controversy: Makkal Selvan backs out from biopic post Muttiah Muralitharan requests him

Vijay Sethupathi is in the news for signing biopic on Sri Lankan legendary spinner Muthiah Muralidaran. Titled 800, the film is grabbing all the attention for wrong reasons and according to the latest update on the 800 movie controversy, Muthiah Muralidaran has requested Vijay Sethupathi to back out from the project. Shockingly, the Makkal Selvan star has accepted and announced the same on social media. He wrote in Tamil, "Thank you and goodbye." Vijay acknowledged Muralidaran's request with a ‘Thank You’. This news has taken social media by storm and moviegoers have dropped a lot of comments accepting Vijay's decision. In his earlier statement, the cricketer who is currently a part of IPL 2020, stated that he gave nod for the biopic due to his struggles, parents and that he did not expect it to stir controversy.

He said in a statement, "When the production house approached me for the film, I was first reluctant to give my nod. I then thought that the film would highlight the struggle of my parents, the contribution of my coaches and teachers and everyone who have been part of my journey. My family had its humble beginnings in a tea estate in Sri Lanka. The most affected in the 30-year long civil war in Sri Lanka were the Hill Country Tamils. Our life began in a conflict zone. The film '800' talks about how I overcame all these hurdles and managed to succeed in cricket. Is it my fault that I was born a Sri Lankan Tamil? If I was born in India, I would have definitely tried to be part of the Indian team. Since I am part of the Sri Lankan team, I have always been misunderstood. An unnecessary controversy has erupted saying that I am against Tamils, thus giving the film, a political colour."

Recently, ace lyricist Thamarai wrote an open letter to the actor asking him to step out of the project. A part of the letter read, "If Muthaiah Muralidaran was only a cricketer and an achiever, no one would have minded you playing him in a movie."

Check out Vijay Sethupathi's tweet below:

Due to the controversy, the makers of the film had also released a statement giving a clarification that read, "It came to our notice that our film 800, the biopic of Muthiah Muralidharan featuring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, is being politicized in many ways. However, we want to clarify that 800 is a purely a sports biography film about the legendary cricketer Muthiah Muralidharan. The film is a journey about a man who hails from the Tamil migrant community, going on to become the highest wicket taker of all time."

