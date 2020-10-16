Vijay Sethupathi's 800 Controversy: Muttiah Muralitharan finally breaks silence on his biopic

Muthiah Muralidharan has issued a statement over the ongoing controversy on his biopic titled, 800. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role.

Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming film 800, which is a biopic on Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan is the talk of the town. Fans slammed Vijay Sethupathi for doing a biopic on him. Many celebs also took to Twitter and requested Vijay Sethupathi to back out from the project. However, many also supported the actor stating how it is his choice to choose the films. Meanwhile, Muttiah Muralitharan has finally reacted to the controversy. A day after #ShameOnVijaySethupathi and #BoycottVijaySethupathi was trending on Twitter, the Sri Lankan cricketer who is now a part of IPL 2020 has broken his silence. In his statement, he also mentioned his support for Tamils in Sri Lanka.

Muttiah Muralitharan in a long statement said that he agreed to the biopic due to his struggles and background. However, the film is now being politicised. He says, "When the production house approached me for the film, I was first reluctant to give my nod. I then thought that the film would highlight the struggle of my parents, the contribution of my coaches and teachers and everyone who have been part of my journey. My family had its humble beginnings in a tea estate in Sri Lanka. The most affected in the 30-year long civil war in Sri Lanka were the Hill Country Tamils. Our life began in a conflict zone. The film '800' talks about how I overcame all these hurdles and managed to succeed in cricket. Is it my fault that I was born a Sri Lankan Tamil? If I was born in India, I would have definitely tried to be part of the Indian team. Since I am part of the Sri Lankan team, I have always been misunderstood. An unnecessary controversy has erupted saying that I am against Tamils, thus giving the film, a political colour."

Read the full statement below:

Also Read: Bharathiraja calls Muttiah Muralitharan a traitor; Urges Vijay Sethupathi to walk out of 800

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×