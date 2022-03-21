Vijay Sethupathi's family entertainer Maamanithan to get a theatrical release on May 6

Vijay Sethupathi has collaborated with filmmaker Seenu Ramasamy and this marks their fourth project together. Shooting for Maamanithan had finished long back, although the release was delayed due to some unknown reasons. Moreover, in the latest update, Vijay Sethupathi's next is now slated to release on May 6.

Maamanithan caters to the family audience and attempts to spell out the struggles of a typical middle-class family man. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in the role of an auto driver in the outing and Gayathri Shankar will play his wife.

Check out the post below:

Bankrolled by Yuvan Shankar Raja under his YSR Productions banner, the Tamil drama will also star Gayathrie, K. P. A. C. Lalitha, and Guru Somasundaram in pivotal roles. Yuvan has provided the soundtracks of this film in association with his father Ilaiyaraaja. M. Sukumar is responsible for the film's cinematography, and editing has been handled by A. Sreekar Prasad.

Apart from this, Vijay Sethupathi is also busy with Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas. The actor will be seen alongside Katrina Kaif and Sanjay Kapoor in the film. The team has already wrapped up the Mumbai schedule of the upcoming thriller and the remaining project will be shot in Pune. The star's other ventures include filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s upcoming web series that will also have Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor in the lead. In the meantime, he is also awaiting the release of Lokesh Kanagaraj's action drama, Vikram. Headlined by Kamal Haasan, the much-talked-about film is expected to be out on March 31 this year.

