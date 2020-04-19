Vijay Sethupathi's film Soodhu Kavvum to have a sequel? Find Out

Thirukumaran Entertainment announced on Twitter that a sequel to the 2013 film called Soodhu Kavvum is on its way.

The makers of the film, Soodhu Kavvum have announced that a sequel to the film will be coming soon. The producers of the film, which had makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi, Thirukumaran Entertainment announced on Twitter that a sequel to the 2013 film called Soodhu Kavvum is on its way. The fans and film audiences were delighted to hear about the news of a sequel coming up. The fans of the Super Deluxe actor were very happy and excited to know that Soodhu Kavvum 2 will be made. The producers had a poll on Twitter asking the fans to vote for the film of which they want a sequel. Among the options was Soodhu Kavvum, the other two films were Thegidi and Mayavan.

The Vijay Sethupathi film got the highest number of votes and hence the fans and voters naturally thought that Soodhu Kavvum 2 will be announced by the producer. Much to the delight of the fans, the producer also announced that sequels to Thegidi and Mayavan will also be made. Furthermore, the makers of the film announced that the scripts of these three films are in the final stages of completion and very soon they will be announcing details about the three highly anticipated sequels. Now, the fans and audience members are eagerly waiting for an update about the three exciting sequels to the hit films.

Check out the tweet:

All the three scripts are in finishing stage . Will update soon with all details . Thx for the participation and overwhelming support#Soodhukavvum2 #Thegidi2 #Maayavan2 https://t.co/Tuh0rgnOst — Thirukumaran Ent., (ThirukumaranEnt) April 17, 2020

The film, Soodhu Kavvum was helmed by Nalan Kumaraswamy. The Vijay Sethupathi flick turned out to be a hit and now the fans cannot wait to see what the sequel looks like. Meanwhile, the other film, Thegidi featured Ashok Selvan and Maayavan starred actors Jackie Shroff and Sundeep Kishan.

(ALSO READ: Nalan Kumarasamy OPENS UP about the second installment of Vijay Sethupathi’s Soodhu Kavvum)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×