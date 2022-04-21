Vijay Sethupathi's Maamanithan postponed again, gets a new release date in June

Vijay Sethupathi's next with director Seenu Ramasamy, which was scheduled to release on May 6, has got postponed again. The makers have yet again delayed the film mentioning that due to Vijay Sethupathi's lineup of movies, they have taken this decision. The film has now got a new release date on June 24.

The makers took to Twitter and announced the delay of the release as they wrote, "Due to continue @VijaySethuOfflmovie releases studio9 have changed the release date of mamanithan from may 20 th to June 24 . Mamanithan deserves to hold minimum 400 theatres all over tamilnadu . Our sincere apologies to all theatre owners and distributor."

Maamanithan caters to the family audience and attempts to spell out the struggles of a typical middle-class family man. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in the role of an auto driver in the outing and Gayathri Shankar will play his wife. The film marks the fourth collaboration between director and actor and fifth between Vijay and Gayathrie.

The film, which was completed in the early part of 2019, has been postponed many due to the pandemic and many other reasons. Maamanithan has already been cleared by the Censor Board with a clean U certificate. Bankrolled by Yuvan Shankar Raja under his YSR Productions banner, the Tamil drama will also stars, late KPAC Lalitha, and Guru Somasundaram in pivotal roles. Yuvan has provided the soundtracks of this film in association with his father Ilaiyaraaja.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi is also busy with Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas alongside Katrina Kaif and Sanjay Kapoor in the film. The star's other ventures include filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s upcoming web series that will also have Shahid Kapoor in the lead. He is also awaiting the release of Lokesh Kanagaraj's action drama, Vikram. Headlined by Kamal Haasan, the much-talked-about film is expected to be out on March 31 this year.

Also Read: Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal: Samantha, Vijay Sethupathi's chemistry & music makes Dippam Dappam a fun track