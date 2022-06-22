Vijay Sethupathi's Malayalam film 19 (1) (a) First Look poster with Nithya Menen is intriguing; Check it out

Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen teamed up for an upcoming Malayalam film titled 19 (1) (a). Directed by debutante Indhu VS, the first look poster of the film has been released and it shows half faces of Vijay and Nithya in intense looks. The poster has created curiosity among audiences about what's in the store as this is the first full-fledged Malayalam film of talented actor Vijay Sethupathi.

This will be the second time that Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi acts in a Malayalam film, a year after Marconi Mathai, in which he played an extended cameo alongside actor Jayaram. The Mollywood fans are super excited to watch the star and have also put great expectations considering his blockbuster performances and filmography.

According to reports, the film might take on Freedom of Speech and Expression, the fundamental right guaranteed by Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution. Indhu, who has previously worked with director Salim Ahamed (Adaminte Makan Abu), is directing the film from her own script. Bankrolled by Anto Joseph Film Company, Indrajith Sukumaran and Indrans will be seen in pivotal roles. Govind Vasantha of 96 fame composing the music while Manesh Madhavan will handle the cinematography.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi is busy with Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas at the moment. He will be sharing the screen with Katrina Kaif and Sanjay Kapoor in the film. His other projects include Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s forthcoming web series. It will also have Kabir Singh star, Shahid Kapoor, as part of the core cast.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi to resume Merry Christmas from tomorrow; Actor arrives in Mumbai

In the South, he is currently waiting for the release of his long-awaited film Maamanithan. The film marks the fourth collaboration between director and actor and the fifth between Vijay and Gayathrie. The film, which was completed in the early part of 2019, has been postponed many due to the pandemic and many other reasons. He also an action film titled Michael with Sundeep Kishan.