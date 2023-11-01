Vijay Sethupathi’s Sandhanam to get replaced in LCU; Lokesh Kanagaraj confirms new entries in next installments

Vikram, the 2022-released blockbuster that marked the grand comeback of veteran actor Kamal Haasan into films, is one of the best multi-starrers of Indian cinema in recent times. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial featured National award-winning actors Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles, while Suriya made a cameo appearance.

Vijay Sethupathi played the role of lead antagonist Sandhanam, the ruthless leader of a drug cartel who works for Suriya's character Rolex, in the movie. Even though Sandhanam was killed at the climax of Vikram, the fans were expecting that his character would be brought back as the actual death scene was never shown. However, director Lokesh Kanagaraj has now put an end to all fan theories.

Lokesh Kanagaraj confirms replacing Vijay Sethupathi's Sandhanam in LCU

In his recent interview with Cinema Express YouTube channel, Lokesh Kanagaraj confirmed that the story of Vijay Sethupathi's character Sandhanam has indeed come to an end in the LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) movies. The filmmaker also confirmed that Sandhanam indeed died at the climax of Vikram, and will not be returning in the next installments.

The upcoming movies of LCU will show the Vikram antagonist getting replaced by a new brand character, who will assist Rolex in rebuilding his drug empire and fulfilling his political aspirations. However, director Lokesh and his team will focus on the casting, only after wrapping up the upcoming Rajinikanth project, which has been tentatively titled Thalaivar 171.

