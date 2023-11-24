Vijay Sethupathi’s son Surya to play protagonist in stunt choreographer Anl Arasu’s directorial debut

Surya Sethupathi, the son of Vijay Sethupathi, is not an unfamiliar face to cinephiles. He has featured in a number of minor roles in films like Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and Sindhubadh, both of which featured his father in the lead role.

He had also mentioned earlier on that he would like to follow his father’s footsteps and be an actor as well. In the latest update, Surya Sethupathi is all set to feature as the protagonist in the directorial debut of renowned stunt choreographer Anl Arasu, known for films like Jawan and Bigil. It is understood that the film will be titled Phoenix, and that the Pooja for the film took place on November 24th. Surya even shared the pictures from the Pooja on his social media.

Check out the post below:

What we know about Phoenix so far

Phoenix is expected to be an out and out entertainer, and has been bankrolled by Rajalakshmi Arasakumar under the banner of Brave man Pictures. The music for the film will be composed by Sam CS while renowned cinematographer Velraj will crank the camera for the film. It is understood that editor Praveen KL has been roped in as well.

On the work front

Stunt choreographer Anl Arasu, was last seen as a part of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, helmed by Atlee. The film also featured Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and more in prominent roles, and was a blockbuster success. He has also worked on other films like Japan, Bigil, Mersal, I, etc.

Surya Sethupathi, who has made appearances in films like Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and Sindhbadh, will next be seen in the minor role in Vetrimaaran’s upcoming film Viduthalai Part 2.

Vijay Sethupathi also plays a major role in Viduthalai Part 2. The film is said to be in its final stages of production, and is expected to release in Summer 2024. The actor will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s thriller film Merry Christmas, which also features Katrina Kaif in the lead role. Additionally the film also has Raadhika Sarathkumar, Gayathrie, Tinnu Anand and more in prominent roles as well.

Apart from that, the actor is also filming for his 50th venture in the film industry, titled Maharaja. The film is helmed by Nithilan Swaminathan, and features Anurag Kashyap, Abhirami, Mamta Mohandas, and many more in prominent roles.

