Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming film Ka Pae Ranasingam to hit the big screen post lockdown?

The latest news reports about the Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajessh film state that the makers are planning to release the film in theatres once the nationwide lockdown is lifted and the cinemas are thrown open to the public.

The highly anticipated film, Ka Pae Ranasingam will feature makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajessh in the lead. The film reportedly is a political drama with industrial growth as the background. The latest news reports about the Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajessh film state that the makers are planning to release the film in theatres once the nationwide lockdown is lifted and the cinemas are thrown open to the public. Media reports also state that the team of Ka Pae Ranasingam is currently working on the post production of the film.

The makers are reportedly waiting for the lockdown to get over and then will hopefully release the film in cinemas. Previous news reports hinted that the film could release on a digital streaming playform. But, now news reports suggest that the makers are not looking at an OTT release for Ka Pae Ranasingam. The film is helmed by P. Virumandi. The southern drama will also feature south actors like Samuthirakani and Poo Ram in key roles. Well known comedian Yogi Babu will also star in the Viay Sethupathi starrer.

The film, Ka Pae Ranasingam is the fourth film, of Vijay Sethupathi and World Famous Lover actress Aishwarya Rajessh. The duo has shared screen space in films like, Rummy, Pannaiyarum Padminiyum and Dharma Durai. The makkal selvan will also feature in the highly anticiapted film Master. The actor will be locking horns with Thalapathy Vijay. The film Master is helmed by Kaithi director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

(ALSO READ: Dhanush’s next directorial venture to star Nagarjuna and Aditi Rao Hydari?)

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×