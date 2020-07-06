Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming film Tughlaq Durbar's first look to be unveiled on July 8

The Super Deluxe actor announced on his Twitter account, that the first look poster of the film, Tughlaq Durbar will be unveiled on July 8, at 5 PM.

The makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in the much-awaited drama, Tughlaq Durbar. The Super Deluxe actor announced on his Twitter account, that the first look poster of the film will be unveiled on July 8, at 5 PM. The south star Vijay Sethupathi shared a poster of film's title. The Vikram Vedha actor wrote in his tweet that Tughlaq Durbar's first look to be released on July 8 at 5 PM. The fans and followers of the Sanga Thamizhan actor are very excited about the film and are eagerly looking forward to the first look poster of Tughlaq Durbar.

This film is presented by Lalit Kumar. The southern film, starring Vijay Sethupathi will be helmed by Delhi Prasad Deenadayal. The director has also written the film, Tughlaq Durbar. On the work front, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in the highly anticipated film Master. This film is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film Master will star Thalapathy Vijay in the lead. The fans and film audiences have a lot of expectations from the film by the Kaithi director. The southern film with Thalapathy Vijay in the lead will see makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi as the villain. The first look poster of Master has generated a lot of interest among the fans and followers of Thalapathy Vijay.

Check out Vijay Sethupathi's tweet

The film's second look poster sees the lead actor and the villain of the film in an intense mood. The angry expressions of the lead actor and Vijay Sethupathi's character, the fans and film audiences can expect a high intensity drama and rivalry between the two characters of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial.

Credits :Twitter

