Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming film's shoot to begin in May? Find Out

The south megastar Vijay Sethupathi who is fondly known as Makkal Selvan, will be seen sharing screen space south megastar Thalapathy Vijay in the upcoming film called Master. Earlier on, this film was called Thalapathy 65. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the south actor who got immense recognition and fame for his film, Super Deluxe will be essaying a challenging part in the Thalapathy Vijay starrer. The latest news reports about the Sanga Thamizhan actor Vijay Sethupathi is that his film with director Ponram will begin its shoot in the month of May.

The news reports also suggest that the shoot was supposed to kick start earlier on, but due to the Super Deluxe actor's busy schedule, the shoot got delayed to May. The fans and film audience are eagerly waiting to see the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor's look from the high anticipated film called Master starring Bigil actor Thalapathy Vijay. The south superstar who was basking in the glory of his super hit film Bigil, swiftly moved on to shoot the Lokesh Kanagaraj film. This film was also shot in New Delhi.

There were media reports which claimed that Thalapathy Vijay will be essaying the role of a professor. Now, the fans and film audience are looking forward to hear updates from the south actor about his role in the film which will be helmed by director Ponram. This film is expected to have elements of action, romance and comedy. This news has got the fans very excited about the film.

