Vijay Sethypathi’s unseen throwback PHOTOS take the internet by storm

In the photos, one cannot help but notice his resemblance with Kamal Haasan from the film Guna.

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi is undoubtedly one of the most favourite actors in Kollywood. While his films are celebrated by fans and critics, movie buffs make sure that they watch all of his films as he has never failed to entertain them. Starting from his role as a transgender in Super Deluxe to the role of a cute, naïve lover boy in 96, Vijay Sethupathi has always proved that he is a versatile actor.

Now, his unseen photos from the past have surfaced online, taking the internet by storm. In the photos, one cannot help but notice his resemblance with Kamal Haasan in the film Guna. The photos are going viral on social media with fans and followers sharing them across all platforms. Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Sethupathi will be next seen as the main antagonist in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Master, which has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor. It is expected that Andrea Jeremiah will be paired up with Vijay Sethupathi.

Check out the unseen photos here:

He also has a handful of films in his kitty including Labam directed by PS Jaganathan. The film also has Shruti Haasan, Kalaiyarasan, Jagapathi Babu and Harish Uthaman as the lead actors. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the lead actor in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which has Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara as the leading ladies. Ka Pae Narasingam, which has Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajessh as the lead actors, will be released as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×