Director slays in semi-formals, Pooja Hegde stuns in a red leather top & black bottoms as they promote Beast

One of the most anticipated Tamil dramas of recent times, Beast will finally be reaching cinema halls on 13 April. Following an intriguing trailer, the makers have now kickstarted the promotions for this forthcoming dark comedy. Director Nelson Dilip Kumar, and Pooja Hegde reached Hyderabad today to talk about their next. The maker kept his outfit of the day casual with a blue shirt and black trousers. He went for black flip-flops and a wristwatch to complete his ensemble.

Compliment him, leading lady Pooja Hegde upped the glamour quotient in a red leather top and black baggy lower. She accessorized the look with black heels and big hoop earrings. The Radhe Shyam actress stunned in her latest attire.

Director of Beast, Nelson Dilip Kumar, recently spilled the beans on why he roped in Pooja Hegde for the project.

The maker revealed that when the team was finalizing the cast, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring the Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde had just been released. In that movie, Pooja had done some fabulous work and also won hearts nationwide. The director wanted a cast pair that would be new. He wanted someone who had never worked with Vijay before this.

Backed by Sun Pictures production house, the thriller also has Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Lilliput Faruqui, and Ankur Ajit Vikal in ancillary roles. Anirudh Ravichander is responsible for the film’s music and Manoj Paramahamsa has taken care of the cinematography.

What’s more, Vijay will be seen as the lead in Vamshi Paidipally’s untitled venture, Thalapathy66 with Rashmika Mandanna.

