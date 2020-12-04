Vijay spotted at director Atlee’s office in Chennai amid speculations on next film; Watch viral VIDEO

Thalapathy Vijay was spotted as he stepped out of director Atlee's office in Chennai.

At a time when speculations about Thalapathy Vijay’s next film are going on like wild fire, a video has now surfaced online, which shows Thalapathy Vijay stepping out of director Atlee’s office. In the very short video, Vijay can be seen surrounded by his bodyguards. With this, more speculations have come up stating that his next film will also be directed by the sensational filmmaker. Some also suggest that the actor went to Atlee’s place to personally congratulate him on the success of his production venture Andhaghaaram.

However, there is no clarity on the meeting between the most successful actor-director duo. Meanwhile, a new report has come up suggesting that Vijay’snext film will be directed by Pa Ranjith and it will be a superhero drama. Before this, reports about Vijay’s collaboration with Nelson Dilipkumar sprouted. Well, it looks like these speculations will never end unless the actor confirms his next film officially.

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay to join hands with Pa Ranjith for a superhero film?

Watch the video here:

Vijay, who was last seen in Bigil directed by Atlee Kumar, will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master. The film has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist, while Malavika Mohanan will be seen as the female lead. Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Kaithi fame Arjun Das will be seen playing some key roles in Master. The film was supposed to hit the big screens in summer 2020. However, it did not happen owing to the pandemic situation.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×