Vijay starrer Master gets a special Twitter emoji ahead of its release on January 13

Vijay's upcoming movie Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has been making headlines ever since its inception. It also features Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal role.

If there is one movie that has been making the most headlines of late, it is definitely Master. It features none other than South star Vijay himself. While the ardent fans eagerly wait for its release into the theatres, there is another great news that has been unveiled regarding the movie. Twitter India has released a special emoji on the action thriller ahead of its release. Vijay himself has announced the same through his handle on the occasion of New Year.

And the best part is that hashtags related to the movie began trending on Twitter immediately after this announcement. Meanwhile, the makers of Master confirmed a few days ago that it will be released on January 13, 2021, which also marks the occasion of Pongal. Not only that but they also unveiled yet another poster of the action drama along with the same. However, it is not the first movie that has got its emoji.

Check out Vijay’s tweet below:

Vijay’s films Bigil and Mersel had also got their own Twitter emojis earlier. Meanwhile, Master was earlier supposed to be released in 2020 but that couldn’t happen owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The movie also features Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and others in pivotal roles. It has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Xavier Britto. Moreover, its music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Master is going to be simultaneously released in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi languages.

