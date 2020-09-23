  1. Home
Vijay starrer Master will release in theatres first & NOT on OTT platform, confirms director Lokesh Kanagaraj

There have been reports that Vijay’s Master might be released on the digital platform given the pandemic. Here’s what director Lokesh Kanagaraj has to say about it.
Vijay has been one of the most adored stars in the Tamil film industry. The actor has been winning hearts with his versatility and dapper looks over the years. While it has always been a delight to watch Vijay on the silver screen, his fans have been eagerly waiting for his upcoming movie Master wherein he will essay the role of a stylish college professor. The movie has been a highly anticipated release. However, Master release was delayed given the COVID 19 pandemic.

To note, theatres across the country have been shut given the COVID 19 outbreak. In fact, the pandemic had the worse effect on the entertainment industry as not just the theatres but shootings were also stalled. Amid this, there were reports that given the delay in the release of Master, the makers are planning to release it on OTT platform. Certainly, this has left the fan heartbroken. But contrary to the news, director Lokesh Kanagaraj has clarified that Master will not hit the digital platforms first. Instead, the movie will release on theatres. To note, apart from Vijay, Maser will also feature Vijay Sethupathi, Andrea Jeremiah, Malavika Mohanan, Shanthnu, Arjun Das, etc in key roles.

Meanwhile, Lokesh has announced his next project wherein he will be collaborating with Kamal Haasan. The movie is tentatively titled as Kamal Haasan 232. In fact, he has also shared a fan made motion poster of the movie and even expressed his gratitude towards the audience for their love for the new project.

