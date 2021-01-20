Vijay starrer Master's co producer seeks compensation of Rs 25 crore over illegally leaked footage

Master featuring Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, and Malavika Mohanan was released on January 13, 2021. Read on to know more.

If there is one movie that has been making headlines of late, it is definitely Master. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is among the many movies headed for theatrical release in January 2021. The action drama has received a tremendous response from the audience upon its release and smashed records at the box office. Unfortunately, a few video clips from the movie were leaked a day ahead of its release into the theatres. This, obviously, did not go well with the makers.

The latest that we know is that they have sought compensation for the same. It so happened that the employee of a digital company leaked certain clips from Master when a copy of the movie was submitted for transferring it abroad. The makers were later able to identify the culprit and filed a police complaint against that person including the company. Not only that but Master’s co-producer Lalit Kumar has also sent a notice to the organization while seeking compensation of Rs 25 crore.

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the action thriller also features Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, and Arjun Das in the lead roles. The Tamil drama has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and the music for the same has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The movie was released on 13th January 2021 ahead of the Pongal festivities. According to reports, it has already grossed a whopping Rs 150 crore worldwide till now.

