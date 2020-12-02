Vijay starrer Master's makers heading for Pongal release in January 2021? Here's what we know

Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master features Thalapathy Vijay and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles. It is reportedly a gangster drama.

Vijay’s fans are super excited about his upcoming film Master. A few days back, reports started doing rounds that the makers have decided to roll it out on an OTT platform. But they quashed the same thereby confirming once again that the movie will have a theatrical release. However, the suspense regarding the date of its release continues even now. In the midst of all this, a report by TOI states that the makers are now eyeing Pongal for the same.

Yes, you heard it right. They are reportedly looking forward to releasing it on January 2021 on the occasion of Pongal. As we all know, many of Vijay’s earlier films were released on the special day. The fact is that Pongal falls on January 14 and reports suggest that the movie might be released a day earlier on January 13. This will give a chance to the audience including the die-hard fans of the superstar to watch it on the weekend.

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the movie also features Malavika Mohanan as the female lead. It has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Vijay’s first look from Master has already been unveiled a long time back and we can easily figure out why the actor’s fans are super excited to watch it in the theatres. Apart from the lead pair, it also features Vijay Sethupathi, Arjun Das, Andrea, and others in pivotal roles. The songs for the same have been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay’s Master: Makers clear the air after rumours on the film’s release went viral

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×