Vijay starrer Master's runtime to be the longest for Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial?

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master recently received a U/A certificate from the censor board. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, the upcoming college drama has been the talk of the town since its inception. The buzz around the film is insane and fans can't keep calm to know what's in store for them. Now, a few days after the producers took to Twitter and revealed that the censor formalities have been completed, a screenshot of censor certificate is doing rounds. The makers tweeted, "And it's here! U/A certification for namma #Master. See you soon #MasterUAcertified".Â

Reportedly, the mentioned runtime in the certificate is 178 minutes and it is said to be the longest film of director Lokesh. However, the makers are yet to give a word on the same. Well, Master also stars Vijay Sethupathi and since the two biggest actors are coming together on the big screen, it is going to be worth the wait. Produced by Xavier Britto, Master is reportedly releasing on January 13, 2021.Â

The action-entertainer also features Malavika Mohanlal, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, Gouri Kishan and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj in important roles.

And it's here!Â U/A certification for namma #Master. See you soonÂ Â #MasterUAcertified pic.twitter.com/RLH81FnFVt â€” XB Film Creators (@XBFilmCreators) December 24, 2020

Meanwhile, reports are that Vijay recently met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy and requested to keep 100 per cent occupancy in cinema halls during Pongal. However, the government will take the decision only after taking advice from health experts.Â

