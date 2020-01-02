Vijay starrer Master's second look to be revealed on THIS date? Find Out

Grapevine has that the second look poster of actor Vijay's Master might be released on January 16, which happens to be Vijay Sethupathi's birthday.

South star Vijay’s upcoming film, Master, which is being directed by Kaithi fame Lokesh Kanagaraj, recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of Shimoga in Karnataka. It is being reported that the next schedule will be shot in Chennai. Apparently, the Chennai schedule will go on for the next two weeks. There are reports which claim that the film will be released in April 2020. Amidst all this, new speculations have surfaced which suggest that the film’s second look might release on January 16 2020, which happens to be Vijay Sethupathi’s birthday. Also, it will be a Pongal treat to the fans. Reportedly, we might get to see Vijay Sethupathi's look in the film if this turns out to be true.

The first look of Master was released on December 31, 2019, as a New Year treat for fans. As far as the movie is concerned, both the female leads, Malavika Mohanan and Andrea will reportedly have action sequences in the movie. It took the internet by storm and the poster instantly went viral and all their fans highly praised it.

Majority of cast members including Vijay Sethupathi and Shanthanu’s portions were shot in Shimoga. Apart from Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Shanthanu, Malavika Mohanan, Kaithi villain Arjun Das will be seen in a negative role, 96 famed actor Gouri G. Kishan, popular VJ Ramya Subramanian among others will also be seen. Anirudh Ravichander has compose music for the film.

