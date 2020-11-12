Vijay starrer Master's teaser to release on November 14 as a Diwali treat; Details Inside

Master makers also unveiled a new poster featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay.

Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master has been creating a buzz since its inception and fans can't keep calm to know every bit about the film. Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist in the film. After a lot of speculations if the makers will release a new update about the film, the wait is finally over. Master teaser is releasing on November 14 as a Diwali treat. Yes, the production house tweeted, "Pakkuvama sollum podhe ketukonga chellam! Diwali treat is here! #MasterTeaser releasing on November 14th, 6pm on @SunTV Youtube channel! Have a blast Maapi!."

The teaser will be released on Sun TV Youtube channel. Master makers also unveiled a new poster featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Vijay. Ahead of it, director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared the news on his Twitter account and wrote, "Finally! The Master arrives." Master has been the talk of the town ever since the makers announced about this project. However, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the release of the film got delayed. It was initially planned to be released in April.

Produced by Xavier Britto under his home banner XB Film Creators, Vijay Sethupathi plays villain while Malavika Mohanan will be seen in a female lead role, and Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in key roles. Touted to be a college drama, Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for the film.

Meanwhile, Vijay has kick-started working on the pre-production of his 65th film.

