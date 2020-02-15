Vijay starrer Minsara Kanna’s producer to sue makers of Oscar winning movie Parasite? Find out

After Vijay starrer movie from 1997, Minsara Kanna was compared to North Korean movie Parasite which recently bagged the recent 92nd Academy Award, the movie producer PL Thenappan is all set to sue the makers of Parasite.

Many Kollywood fans who watched the Korean dark comedy film Parasite, which bagged the 92nd Academy Awards, took to social media and pointed out the similarities between the film and the 1997 Tamil movie Minsara Kanna, which had actor Vijay in the lead role. Now, in a recent development, PL Thenappan, who produced Minsara Kanna is planning to sue the producer of Parasite. According to Behindwoods, the producer confirmed that he is in touch with international lawyers to sue the makers of Parasite.

Directed by KS Ravikumar, Minsara Kanna had Khushbu, Rambha, Monica Castelino, Manivannan and Mansoor Ali Khan in key roles. The story of Minsara Kanna was about a millionaire from the US, who visits India to woo his love interest. The whole family of Vijay comes to India and crawls into the family of the girl taking up daily wage jobs at the girl’s home in order to get in the good books of Vijay’s love interest. Whereas in Parasite, a poor family gets into the lives of a wealthy family for economic benefits. Parasite is Bong Joon Ho's Korean black comedy movie and it swept the top awards at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Talking about the similarities, director of Minsara Kanna, KS Ravikumar told The Times of India that he felt happy for choosing an Oscar worthy story. Though the director admitted that he had not watched Parasite yet, he said it made him very happy when people pointed out the similarities. He added that Vijay and the rest of the cast and crew had a great time while the film was shot. He concluded by congratulating the team of Parasite.

