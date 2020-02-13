Vijay starrer Minsara Kanna's director KS Ravikumar OPENS UP on film being compared with Oscar winner Parasite

After Vijay starrer movie from 1997, Minsara Kanna was compared to North Korean movie Parasite which recently bagged the recent 92nd Academy Award, KS Ravikumar stated that he was happy for choosing a Oscar award worth story line 20 years back.

When a section of Kollywood fans who watched the Oscar winning movie Parasite pointed out that the movie’s storyline was similar to that of Vijay’s 1997 movie Minsara Kanna, it broke the internet. Directed by KS Ravikumar, Minsara Kanna had Khushbu, Rambha, Monica Castelino, Manivannan and Mansoor Ali Khan in key roles. After the Bong Joon Ho’s Korean film Parasite won the 92nd Academy Awards last week, fans have been taking to social media to share their thoughts on the similarities between the movies.

Talking about this, KS Ravikumar told The Times of India that he felt happy for choosing an Oscar worthy story even before 20 years. He was quoted as saying, “I haven’t seen Parasite, but going by what people are saying, I think I should feel happy that I selected an Oscar-worthy story 20 years ago. It’s not just me, even Vijay really loved the story and we had a great time making the film. I want to congratulate the team of Parasite for winning big at the Oscars”. Thank you, @TheAcademy#Oscars #PARASITE pic.twitter.com/eeUZ6zBGz4 — Parasite (@ParasiteMovie) February 10, 2020

In Minsara Kanna, a millionaire (Vijay), who visits India from the US, falls for a humble girl. The whole family of Vijay comes to India to help Vijay succeed in his love and pretends to be poor to get in the good books of Vijay’s love interest and her only sister. Whereas in Parasite, a poor family slowly gets their way into the lives of a wealthy family for obvious economic benefits.

