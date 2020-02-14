Vijay starrer Minsara Kanna's producer planning to sue makers of Oscar winner Parasite? DEETS inside

Minsara Kanna's producer PL Thenappan is reportedly planning to sue the makers of the Oscar winning movie Parasite. Read on for further details.

The Oscar winning movie Parasite has been making the most number of headlines off late because of claims made by a section of Kollywood fans that its storyline is very much similar to that of the 1999 movie Minsara Kanna starring Vijay. The movie which was directed by KS Ravikumar also featured Monica Castelino, Rambha, Khushbu, Mansoor Ali Khan and Manivannan in pivotal roles. Now, the netizens are divided about their opinions about the similarities between the two movies.

If media reports are to be believed, Minsara Kanna’s producer PL Thenappan has been planning to sue the makers of the Oscar winning movie for allegedly copying the plot of his movie. In one of his interviews, the ace filmmaker has reportedly revealed about hiring an international lawyer next week given that there is any possibility of filing a case against of makers of Parasite. Earlier, the movie’s director KS Ravikumar told Times of India that he felt happy for choosing an Oscar worthy story even before 20 years.

He further said, “I haven’t seen Parasite, but going by what people are saying, I think I should feel happy that I selected an Oscar-worthy story 20 years ago. It’s not just me, even Vijay really loved the story and we had a great time making the film. I want to congratulate the team of Parasite for winning big at the Oscars.” For the unversed, Parasite is set against the backdrop of a story revolving around a poor family who enters a household as workers for economic benefits and later feeds off the wealthy owners.

