Vijay turns photographer as Atlee, Nelson Dilip Kumar, Lokesh Kanagaraj pose together for a RARE PHOTO

Kollywood has given us some gripping stories over time. It is exciting to see all those responsible for entertaining us in a single frame and who better to bring them together than the superstar Thalapathy Vijay himself. In a latest photo, three directors Atlee, Nelson Dilipkumar, and Lokesh Kanagaraj are seen posing together, and above them is the board, “What a life.” The credit for the picture goes to none other than Thalapathy Vijay.

The historic picture surfaced on social media along with the caption, “Happening Talented directors @Atlee_dir @Nelsondilpkumar @Dir_Lokesh in one frame.” The three filmmakers seem to have been on a night out when they got clicked. Nelson Dilipkumar is working with Thalapathy Vijay for his next.

Check out the post below:

Nelson Dilipkumar is presently busy with his dark comedy Beast. The project stars Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead and is backed by Kalanithi Maran. The latest venture by the director is to release on 14 April and the audiences are excited to see Thalapathy Vijay and Nelson Dilipkumar work together.

On the other hand, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next will direct Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in his upcoming action thriller Vikram. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on 31 March. Both the films are much awaited by the fans.

Also Read: Then to Now: Composer S Thaman's massive transformation speaks volumes about his dedication and hardwork

In the meantime, Atlee, who has worked with Thalapathy Vijay in films like Theri, Mersal and Bigil, is moving towards B-town. The director is said to be doing his next with Shah Rukh Khan.