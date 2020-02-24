Vijay TV’s Super Singer Junior 7 gets its first ever Malaysian contestant; Deets inside

For the first time in the history Vijay TV's Super Singer Junior, the seventh season of the show gets a contestant from Malaysia.

When it comes to Tamil television entertainment, Vijay TV’s Super Singer is the show that rewrote the genres. The reality show was a tremendous hit even on its first season in the late 2000’s. The show has been achieving success in all its seasons, and now, in the seventh season of the show for juniors, a Malaysian contestant has made it to the list of Top 20 of Super Singer Junior 7. With this, Super Singer Junior season 7 has gone global this year.

It should be noted that the show’s auditions happened in places like Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur), Singapore, Australia and USA. Out of all those who tried to make it to the shortlisted contestants, Jayashree Maran has made it to the list and became the first contestant from Malaysia to enter the Top 20 of Super Singer Junior 7. Jayashree Maran is easily one of the brightest music talents of Malaysia and she is from Kuala Lumpur.

The 12-year-old girl has now travelled all the way from Malaysia to India to participate in the 7th season of Super Singer Junior. Super Singer Junior 7 is judged by singers Shankar Mahadevan, Chitra, Kalpana Raghavendar and Nakul. Like the other seasons, the show will be hosted by Priyanka Deshpande and Ma Ka Pa Anand.

