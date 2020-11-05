Vijay urges fans not to join his father SA Chadrasekar’s political party; Says he has no connection with it

Distancing himself from the party that his father announced, Vijay also said that he was not bound to follow his father's political aspirations.

AT a time when social media was ablaze with SA Chandrasekar’s statement about Thalapathy Vijay’s political entry and party formation, a statement of the Master actor is now being circulated on social media, where he has mentioned that he has no connection with whatever political statement his father gave out. It was stated that he was not bound by his father’s political aspirations and he distanced himself from the same. In the statement, he has also hinted that he himself came to know about the party formation only through media reports.

“I don't have any connection directly or indirectly with the political statements that my father has issued. I'm not bound to follow my father's political aspirations. I request my fans not to join the party that my father has started. If anyone tries to misuse my name, photo, or my fan clubs for their political aspirations, I will take necessary actions against them”, read his statement. While it was expected that Vijay will enter politics now that the election in Tamil Nadu is around the corner, Vijay has made it clear that he has no such aspirations.

See his statement here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master, which has Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist, while Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, and Arjun Das will be seen playing key supporting roles. Recent reports suggest that his next film will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

