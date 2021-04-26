Vijay visits late actor Vivek's family to offer condolences as he returns from Georgia

Thalapathy Vijay, who was shooting in Georgia, is back in Chennai and the first thing he did on returning is met Vivek's family.

Tamil actor and comedian Vivek's sudden demise left the entire Tamil industry in a shock. Who's who from the South Indian film industry took to social media and offered condolences to Vivek's family. Suriya, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Yogi Babu and few others also visited Vivek's home in Chennai for the final rites. Thalapathy Vijay, who was shooting in Georgia, is back in Chennai and the first thing he did on returning is met Vivek's family. The Master actor paid a visit to late Vivek's family to convey his heartfelt condolences.

Vijay and Vivek have shared screen space in a lot of films like Thamizhan (2002), Kuruvi (2008), Kushi (2000), Thirumalai (2003), Aathi (2006), Badri (2001), Youth (2002) and Shahjahan (2001) among other films. They were last seen together on the big screen was in blockbuster hit Bigil. Padma Shri recipient Vivek breathed his last a day after he was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai last week. Vivek is survived by his wife Arulselvi Vivek and daughters, Tejaswani and Amritha Nandini.

Unseen photo of Vijay and Vivek from the sets of Bigil:

#Bigil unseen shooting spot image shared by #KumaranSivamani in his Instagram account. @actorvijay @Actor_Vivek pic.twitter.com/xiLmQ4r77x — Vijay Fans Trends (@VijayFansTrends) April 22, 2021

Vivek's health condition was said to be critical when he was admitted to the hospital. He was receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit at SIMS hospital, Chennai. " “Actor Padma Shri Dr. Vivek was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state by 11:00 am today to the emergency room by specialists. Later, he underwent Emergency Coronary Angiogram followed by Angioplasty. He is currently in critical condition on ECMO in the Intensive Care Unit. This is an acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock. This is a separate Cardiac event. It may not be due to COVID vaccination," the hospital had released a statement.

