Vijay will come back to me, says his father SA Chandtrasekar after political party drama

A couple of days back, SA Chandrasekar announced that a political party was formed in the name of Thalapathy Vijay and it was registered in Election Commission too.
Thalapathy Vijay made the headlines a couple of days back after his father SA Chandrasekar announced the formation of a political party. Vijay issued a statement saying that he has nothing to do with the political party. Now, SA Chandrasekar had said in an interview that he has a belief that Vijay will come back to him. He added that Vijay has always been a social activist and expressed his opinions on issues in a frank manner.

He also said that Vijay was being influenced by some people, who are convincing him that whatever SAC says is only about Vijay. He also added that he is having an identity crisis because he trapped between his own self and as Thalapathy Vijay’s father. He finished the interview saying that he believes Vijay will come back to him. For the unversed, hours after SAC announced the political party, Vijay released a statement urging his fans not to join the party.

His statement read, “I don't have any connection directly or indirectly with the political statements that my father has issued. I'm not bound to follow my father's political aspirations. I request my fans not to join the party that my father has started. If anyone tries to misuse my name, photo, or my fan clubs for their political aspirations, I will take necessary actions against them”. On the work front, Vijay will be next seen in Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Credits :The Times Of India

