Vijayakanth fully recovers and returns home from the hospital; read DMDK’s statement

Popular actor and politician Vijayakanth is back home after recovering from his recent health issues. He had been battling health issues for some time and was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for treatment.

Earlier, there were worries about his health, with reports suggesting a serious condition. However, the 71-year-old actor has completely recovered and returned home on December 11, 2023. His party, the DMDK (Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam), officially confirmed his discharge in a statement, bringing much relief to his fans and supporters who were deeply concerned about his well-being.

The official statement on X (formally Twitter) stated that - “Announcement of Head Corporation. We are happy to inform everyone that National Progressive Dravida Kazhagam President Capt. Vijayakanth is fully recovered and has been discharged from the hospital this morning (11.12.2023) and has returned home.”

Vijayakanth's health issues

Vijayakanth was initially admitted to the hospital on November 18th due to a cough, cold, and sore throat. During treatment, his health slightly deteriorated, requiring temporary pulmonary support.

Throughout this time, his wife Premalatha assured the public that he was recovering well and appealed to them not to believe any unfounded rumors. She even released pictures of a healthy-looking Vijayakanth to confirm his progress. Vijayakanth's full recovery is a welcome relief for his family, supporters, and the film and political communities.

More about Vijaykantha

Before entering the world of politics, Vijayakanth had already built a famous acting career. He starred in many well-known movies, such as Honest Raj, Thyagam, and Tamizh Selvan, and is widely considered one of the best actors in Kollywood.

In September 2005, he decided to start his political party, called Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK). He participated in the Legislative Assembly elections in 2006 and won a single seat. In the 2011 elections, his party joined forces with AIADMK and won the majority. As a result, Vijayakanth became the leader of the opposition for the next five years.

