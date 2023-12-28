Vijayakanth passes away: Kamal Haasan, Trisha and others bid emotional farewell to actor-politician

Film and political circles were plunged into grief early on Thursday morning with the passing of beloved actor and politician Vijayakanth. At 71, he breathed his last in Chennai. Reports suggest that the actor-politician was hospitalized due to pneumonia. The hospital also released a health bulletin confirming the death of Vijayakanth on December 28, 2023.

The news of Vijayakanth's passing has now prompted an outpouring of condolence messages from fellow actors, fans, and admirers. Stars namely Jr NTR, Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan, Arun Vijay, Sriya Reddy, Bharathiraja, Khushbu Sundar, Arya, Prabhu Deva, Simran, Nazriya Nazim, and Mohan Babu, took to their X (formerly Twitter) handles to express their sadness and offer prayers to the family. Several other celebrities expressed grief over the loss of the 71-year-old actor, whose passing has left Tamil cinema fans in tears.

Meanwhile, Vijayakanth's mortal remains are at his party office, allowing friends and fans to pay their last respects. His funeral is scheduled for Friday morning, December 29.

More about the sudden death of Vijayakanth

On Thursday morning, the film and political world were left in shock by the news of popular actor and politician Vijayakanth’s demise. According to a recent health advisory from the hospital, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) passed away in Chennai on Thursday morning.

The bulletin of Vijayakanth stated, "Mr. Captain Vijayakanth was admitted to the hospital due to pneumonia and was undergoing treatment with ventilator support. He passed away this morning, December 28, 2023, despite the best efforts of the medical staff."

Officials at Miot Hospital, where Vijayakanth was receiving treatment for pneumonia and relying on ventilator support, confirmed his death. Earlier, there was a bulletin released by the party stating that the actor was initially admitted for a routine checkup on Tuesday. At the time, his party assured the public that he was in good health and would return home soon.

More about Vijayakanth's career

Vijayakanth's life was defined by both his successful film career (he has appeared in over 154 films) and his subsequent entry into politics. He had already established himself as a well-known actor before his foray into politics. The late actor has also featured in numerous successful films, including Honest Raj, Thyagam, and Tamizh Selvan, and is widely recognized as one of Kollywood's top actors.

It was in September 2005 that the late actor launched his political party, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK). Later, he also ran the Legislative Assembly elections in 2006. Eventually, he was elected with a single seat.

